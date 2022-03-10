EFL pundit issues score prediction for West Brom’s clash with Huddersfield

When West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town last faced off in Championship action in November, the Baggies were in third position in the table whilst the Terriers were just outside the play-off spots.

Fast forward nearly four months though and the roles have very much been reversed, with the Yorkshire side now vying for automatic promotion back to the Premier League whilst Albion are very much hoping to sneak into the play-offs if they can pick their form up.

In the reverse fixture, Huddersfield ran out 1-0 winners at the John Smith’s Stadium but it wouldn’t be for another two matches after they defeated Valerien Ismael’s side that they’d start their mammoth unbeaten run in the league, which is still going to this very day.

That makes them a tough proposition for Steve Bruce’s outfit to get by on Friday night in their quest to get back into the top six, but Bruce finally got off the mark this past weekend at the sixth time of asking with a 2-0 success away at Hull City.

EFL pundit and former midfielder David Prutton can’t split West Brom and Huddersfield though in their upcoming clash and believes a 1-1 draw is on the agenda.

“West Brom head into the weekend in the bottom half of the Championship table, which is quite remarkable really considering where they really ought to be – “although they did finally get a first win under Steve Bruce last week,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“Huddersfield are on a remarkable run.

“They will hope that defeat in the FA Cup on Monday won’t halt their league momentum.

“This is a chance to keep the pressure on Bournemouth – I think they will stay unbeaten but it will be a draw.”

The Verdict

Despite finally bagging a win this past weekend, West Brom fans can’t be too confident of getting a result here.

They’ve been so disappointing for the majority of Steve Bruce’s time in charge so far and Huddersfield will pose a much stiffer test than the Tigers did.

Carlos Corberan is working wonders at Town and they’re currently on a run of 16 games without defeat in the Championship – which is why they’re currently in the running for automatic promotion.

It’s really difficult to see their unbeaten streak ending here, but the Championship often does throw up surprises…