Southampton's first Championship match in 11 years last weekend was a successful one as Russell Martin showed everyone exactly the way that the Saints are going to play.

A short-passing, free-flowing side was on display as Martin got to work with putting his methods into action straight away, and despite domination of the ball it was only a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday that got the south coast club over the line, with a late Che Adams goal settling the contest.

There was humiliation though during the week as a much-changed Saints side, which still included the likes of Lyanco, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo and Adams starting from the beginning, were dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two outfit Gillingham, who won 3-1 at the Priestfield Stadium.

Martin will be looking for a response from his side though when they welcome Norwich City to St Mary's Stadium on Saturday - a club that were also on the winning end of a result on the opening weekend of the season.

The Canaries came from behind to take all three points against Hull City at Carrow Road, with Adam Idah's last-minute strike giving David Wagner an enjoyable start to the campaign.

What is the latest team news ahead of Southampton v Norwich City?

It is likely that Russell Martin will revert to the same starting 11 that defeated Wednesday last Friday - minus one obvious name.

Club captain James Ward-Prowse looks likely to secure a move to West Ham United this weekend, with a medical taking place today to seal a £30 million move to the London Stadium.

That could give a chance to someone like Stuart Armstrong to come into the midfield, or Will Smallbone could move further forward and allow Shea Charles to play in the holding role.

Norwich meanwhile have the same matchday squad available to them from last week's win over Hull, with Polish winger

Przemysław Płacheta also back fit after suffering a nightmare 2022-23 season on the sidelines.

Jacob Sorensen, Grant Hanley, Borja Sainz and Jon Tomkinson are all on the sidelines still whilst Andrew Omobamidele will be pushing for a start having been left on the bench against the Tigers, with Shane Duffy and Ben Gibson favoured ahead of him in the starting 11.

What scoreline has David Prutton predicted for Southampton v Norwich City?

David Prutton, the lead presenter for Sky Sports' EFL coverage and also an ex-Southampton player with 82 league appearances for the south coast club between 2003 and 2007, believes that Martin's side will back up their result from the opening weekend's fixtures and get the better of the Canaries.

"Southampton did what they needed to do at Sheffield Wednesday on opening night," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"They already look a Russell Martin side and should be well set even if they lose a key player or two between now and the end of the month.

"Norwich started with a dramatic late win over Hull.

"It was a great start to the campaign but this is a different prospect altogether. Home win here for me. 2-0."