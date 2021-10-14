EFL pundit issues score prediction as Luton Town travel to Millwall

Millwall host Luton Town on Saturday afternoon, with The Hatters not tasting victory at The Den since 1999.

The Bedfordshire side have not enjoyed their recent trips to South East London, but travel with confidence after recent performances.

The Lions have proven to be extremely difficult to break down this season and now find themselves seven second-tier games unbeaten.

Luton do find themselves in a similar position losing just one game in their last seven – and that was a game against Bournemouth who occupy top spot in the division.

Millwall have drawn six of their 11 games thus far this season, whilst The Hatters have drawn five, with both sides proving to be tough to beat early on in this campaign.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes there will be more of the same when the pair clash at The Den at the weekend. He has gone with a 1-1 draw.

The verdict

The Lions have drawn 1-1 five times this season and it will be no real shock to see that scoreline come to fruition again when the Bedfordshire club makes the trip to London.

Despite winning just once in their last seven, the performance levels are enough to suggest that Luton can go into this clash with confidence.

Millwall are not just a side who are tough to beat, as they do have some excellent attacking threats in Jed Wallace and Sheyi Ojo, whilst Benik Afobe and Matt Smith are strong striking options.

A 1-1 draw is a fair assessment of what it is to come at the weekend, but equally, a narrow victory either way could also be on the cards.