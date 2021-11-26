EFL pundit issues score prediction as Luton Town prepare for Cardiff City clash

Luton Town will be striving to get back to winning ways tomorrow afternoon when Cardiff City visit Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters have failed to score in their last two games despite putting in positive performances in both.

Luton currently find themselves in 12th place and six points from the play-offs and will be viewing this clash as a good opportunity to strengthen their top-six bid.

Cardiff on the other hand will be looking to create some distance from the bottom three, with Cardiff possessing a very good record against Luton in recent seasons.

The Bluebirds, who started the season relatively positively, embarked on an eight-game point-less run, which led to the club parting company with Mick McCarthy.

Cardiff have now won two of their last three and will be looking to take advantage of a Luton side who are having slight difficulties in front of goal.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Luton will emerge as 2-1 winners tomorrow.

The verdict

Luton will be boosted by the fact that the last time they struggled in front of goal but were playing well, they returned to Kenilworth Road within 5-0 victory over Coventry City.

However, Steve Morison is now in charge of The Bluebirds, and will be hoping to pick up a third win in four since taking charge.

The Hatters have lost pace with the play-off pushing teams in recent weeks, but this clash against Cardiff is a good opportunity to get back within touch of the division’s top-six.