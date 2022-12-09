EFL pundit issues score prediction ahead of Reading FC v Coventry City matchup

With the World Cup break set to fully end in the Championship this weekend, Reading FC prepare to host Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

The second tier clash in Berkshire promises to be a competitive one, with both sides going into this one level on points and just one place apart in the division.

Reading, for example, sit 13th in the league standings ahead of the weekend, whilst Coventry City are in 12th, with both level on 29 points.

Coventry, though, have two games in hand, and were one of the most in form sides in the division prior to the World Cup break last month.

Indeed, the Sky Blues won their last four league matches before second tier action paused, which included wins over three of the Championship’s current top six.

Reading’s form couldn’t be further from that of the Sky Blues, though, having only won one of their last five Championship outings, and losing three of those five.

Despite that, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert and columnist David Prutton believes there will be a share of the spoils at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Indeed, Prutton, in his latest Sky Sports column, predicts the match will end in a 1-1 draw.

The Verdict

A draw seems a safe prediction in this one.

Although Reading’s form was poor before the break, you would like to think the added time on the training ground will have had a positive effect on the side.

The same could be said for Coventry, though, and with Viktor Gyokeres a man in fine form, the Sky Blues could easily take all three points in this one.

Mark Robins side are looking very strong contenders for a play-off place, at least, this season.