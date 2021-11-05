EFL pundit issues score prediction ahead of Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to eliminate Wednesday night’s performance and result out of their minds quickly and respond well when Sheffield United visit Ewood Park tomorrow.

Tony Mowbray’s side were on the wrong end of a 7-0 thrashing against Fulham, with Jan Paul van Hecke’s reckless challenge inside the first 30 minutes completely changing the complex of the match.

It was a result that saw Rovers drop down the Championship standings to 12th, whilst hammering their Goal Difference that previously stood at +7.

Sheffield United will be looking to capitalise on Blackburn’s midweek struggles, although, The Blades have been far too inconsistent in recent weeks.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side sit in 16th at the moment, but given the competitive nature of the division, they are just six points from a place in the play-offs.

Being unable to split the two sides, David Prutton has predicted a 1-1 draw in his Sky Sports prediction column.

The verdict

Blackburn have looked excellent at points this season, but their result against Fulham would have certainly knocked confidence levels around Ewood Park.

They are still well within the play-off race at present but will need to respond quickly to keep pace.

The Blades need to find some consistency from somewhere. They have all the tools to succeed in the division this year, but ultimately, they are still in the bottom half of the table.

It is difficult to determine whether or not this is the best time for The Blades to visit Ewood Park, as a strong reaction may be on the cards, but equally, it will be no surprise to see Rovers struggle once more.