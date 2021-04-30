EFL pundit issues prediction on Sheffield Wednesday’s crucial clash with Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction on Sheffield Wednesday’s crucial clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, forecasting a 1-0 win that will keep their survival hopes alive.

The Owls are 23rd in the Championship with two games left of the season and need to make up a four-point gap before the end of the campaign to have any chance of staying in the division.

The Saturday lunchtime game sees them welcome Forest to Hillsborough as they look to make what would be a miraculous escape from relegation.

Getting a result against Chris Hughton’s side is crucial to their survival hopes and, in his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested that Darren Moore’s men will claim what could be a vital 1-0 victory.

He explained: “Even with the points deduction Sheffield Wednesday have had a squad that has had enough in terms of time and talent to not be in this kind of trouble, but ultimately they haven’t managed it.

“You can guarantee the approach from the Nottingham Forest players under Chris Hughton, but you wonder what the fans may want, such is the nature of the rivalry between themselves and Derby! Wednesday know if they lose they are down, and that could focus the mind a little. Home win.”

That result could see the Owls leapfrog Rotherham United in the table and move to within just a point of the Rams ahead of their clash on the final day of the season.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The Verdict

Tomorrow’s game is absolutely massive for Wednesday, with their Championship future on the line, and this could be a crucial result for the Owls.

There’s been a fair bit of talk about the fact that a Forest win hampers their East Midlands rivals Derby County but though supporters may hope otherwise, that’s unlikely to play much of a part.

Chris Hughton doesn’t seem that sort of manager and he’ll be determined to finish the season with a flourish to ensure that his side have the momentum with them heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

That said, the fact that anything less than a win could mean relegation could be just the motivation they need to see Wednesday claim three points and set up a tantalising final day meeting with Derby.