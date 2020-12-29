EFL pundit issues prediction on Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough clash as post-Pulis era begins

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Sheffield Wednesday will suffer defeat in their first game after Tony Pulis’ exit, forecasting a 2-1 win for Middlesbrough this evening.

The club announced yesterday that after just 10 games at the helm, Pulis had been sacked as Owls manager with first-team coach Neil Thompson taking interim control.

Wednesday will host Boro less than 24 hours after his exit and, in his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested that Neil Warnock’s side will come away with a 2-1 win.

That result could mean that the Owls drop to the bottom of the Championship, should Wycombe beat Cardiff City.

As they have been a number of times this term, the Owls look set to be without a string of first-team players with Julian Borner, Aden Flint, Jack Marriott, and Dominic Iorfa all out, and Massimo Luongo questionable.

Boro are not without injury issues of their own, with Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher, and Jonny Howson likely to miss the game, while Sam Morsy is missing due to suspension.

The Verdict

It is going to be very, very interesting to see how Wednesday play in their first game after Pulis’ exit.

With less than 24 hours since the Welshman’s departure, you’d imagine there may not be too many changes yet but it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the side playing with more freedom.

Warnock and his side will know how dangerous an opposition that has just lost their manager will be but they come into this game high in confidence after winning their last three and well-rested after not playing on Boxing Day.

They should have enough to claim all three points.