EFL pundit issues prediction for West Brom v Fulham clash

If West Bromwich Albion want to make the play-offs of the Championship this season, then they’re going to have to go on an incredible run to do so between now and the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Baggies essentially have 10 cup finals to come following their last-gasp comeback against Huddersfield Town on Friday night to draw 2-2, and on Tuesday night they welcome league leaders Fulham to The Hawthorns.

Steve Bruce’s side looked dead and buried against the Terriers after going two goals behind – only for late strikes from Karlan Grant and Andy Carroll to secure a point.

They may face a stiffer task though against the Cottagers when they make the trip north, although they were held to a draw themselves at the weekend by a struggling Barnsley side at Oakwell.

The finishing line is in sight for Marco Silva’s outfit, who are now 14 points clear of Huddersfield in third position but they cannot afford to rest on their laurels against a team that could be potentially dangerous.

The Cottagers ran riot at Craven Cottage earlier in the season in the reverse fixture, winning 3-0 thanks to an Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick, and EFL pundit David Prutton predicts the scoreline to go a similar way tomorrow evening with a 2-0 win for the visitors.

“The penalty award may have been fortunate, but West Brom took full advantage and that was a big comeback point against Huddersfield that should raise the confidence within Steve Bruce’s squad,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“Fulham were also on the wrong end of an interesting penalty decision themselves on Saturday, but they still should have had more than enough to beat Barnsley.

“I think they will have more than enough to see off West Brom, mind.”

The Verdict

Even though they showed a lot of character to come from two goals behind, West Brom still look very vulnerable at the back.

And even players like Sam Johnstone are making mistakes that you wouldn’t expect, which suggests something is still very wrong in the camp.

As for Fulham, whilst you would have on paper expected them to dispose of Barnsley easily, it’s not that simple when a team is scrapping for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Whilst it sounds strange, this could be an easier task for them on their quest to get back to the top flight as soon as possible.