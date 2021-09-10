EFL pundit issues prediction for QPR’s weekend trip to Reading

Two teams who have had very contrasting fortunes so far this season meet at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as Reading host Queens Park Rangers tomorrow afternoon.

The Royals have been hamstrung for most of the summer with a transfer embargo and had to wave goodbye to two key players in Omar Richards and Michael Olise, who have headed to Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace respectively.

Some late business was done with the likes of Scott Dann and Danny Drinkwater coming in to add some top level experience to Veljko Paunovic’s side, and you get the feeling that they are much-needed signings considering they’ve won just one out of five Championship matches so far.

Reading sit in 21st position but at the other end of the table, QPR are continuing their good form from the second half of last season as they currently sit 3rd in the Championship.

Lyndon Dykes is in red-hot form once again and EFL presenter David Prutton believes that the R’s have enough to take the three points back on the short trip to west London.

“Veljko Paunovic will be hoping the additions of Scott Dann and Danny Drinkwater just before the deadline can help steady the ship at Reading after what has been a poor start to the season,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“QPR look strong so far, have added more firepower up top and held on to a few key players.

“It could be a really good season for Mark Warburton and his side. Another win here for me. 1-2.”

The Verdict

Reading’s new recruits may help them over the course of the season but they have a serious issue at the top end of the pitch.

Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite are both suffering from injuries leaving just George Puscas as the only out-and-out striker available, whilst young Femi Azeez who has started the campaign well has also been struck down.

I feel as though the Royals will lack a real cutting edge over the next few months and the Hoops can take advantage of that.

Mark Warburton has his side firing and the addition of Andre Gray is a big one if he can find his best form again – it’s a narrow away win for me.