EFL pundit issues prediction for Huddersfield Town’s trip to Reading

Pundit David Prutton believes Reading will continue their bright start to the 2022/23 campaign with a victory over Huddersfield Town tomorrow afternoon, issuing his weekend predictions for Sky Sports.

The Royals come into this tie following their 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic shortly before the international break – three points they would have been cherishing considering the fact the game could have gone either way.

However, they could have arguably been 3-0 up during that tie at the DW Stadium with Tom Ince and Yakou Meite missing great chances to extend their lead, though the former’s free-kick was the difference between the two sides on the day.

Tomorrow, they come up against a Huddersfield side that have struggled considerably since their play-off final defeat against Nottingham Forest in May, losing three key players in Lewis O’Brien, Harry Toffolo and former loanee Levi Colwill during the summer.

They also have a new manager in charge following Danny Schofield’s short reign, with Mark Fotheringham hoping to enjoy a winning start to life with the Terriers, though they won’t be the favourites coming into his first game.

And Prutton is one of many people who believe the hosts will come out on top at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, predicting a 1-0 win for the Berkshire outfit who could go second if they can get another three points on the board.

The Verdict:

The odds are stacked in the Royals’ favour but there are a couple of reasons why Huddersfield supporters should be optimistic coming into this tie.

Firstly, the hosts won’t know what to expect from a Fotheringham side and that will have made their preparations for this game extremely difficult, giving the visitors a real chance of surprising Ince’s men.

As well as this, the Berkshire side looked extremely vulnerable during their last home game against Sunderland, and that won’t have been a morale booster for them as they return to their territory.

Injuries are also continuing to affect the hosts, with Naby Sarr and Shane Long two key players for the club when available with the former’s experience and the latter’s pressing vital to their cause.

With the home crowd behind them though, Reading will be disappointed if they don’t end up securing three points going into two very tough games after that against Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers. If they can win tomorrow, they can relax against the latter two sides.