EFL pundit issues prediction for Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City

Huddersfield Town’s incredible run of form in all competitions continued on Saturday afternoon as they claimed a big scalp in the form of Championship table-toppers Fulham.

The Terriers travelled down to Craven Cottage having not lost in their last 14 matches, and they extended that to 15 with a 2-1 success against the London club.

Carlos Corberban’s side had a comfortable advantage for a lot of the game as well, having been 2-0 up at half-time through goals from Danny Ward and Duane Holmes – things did get ropey late on thanks to Bobby De-Cordova Reid’s 83rd-minute effort but Huddersfield ended up taking all three points back to Yorkshire.

They face a team though who are also in decent form themselves in Cardiff City, with the Bluebirds losing just one of their last six league encounters.

Whilst they may be at the wrong end of the table, Steve Morison’s side have defeated the likes of Nottingham Forest and Coventry City in recent weeks, however former EFL midfielder turned pundit David Prutton thinks that they will come unstuck on their travels on Wednesday night.

That’s because on his Sky Sports predictions show, Prutton has issued a 2-1 scoreline prediction to the way of Huddersfield, which would bolster their play-off hopes even further going into the final two months of the season.

The Verdict

Since freshening their squad up with a whole host of new players and returned loanees in January, Cardiff have been in decent form and their Championship status for next season looks to be secure.

The likes of Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu have given Morison a new focal point at the top end of the pitch and they are proving difficult to play against recently.

Huddersfield though are in incredible form and beating Fulham on their travels was a statement victory.

With the likelihood that they will sit back though and look to frustrate, Cardiff may prove a difficult team to break down and I could potentially see a stalemate here.