EFL pundit issues prediction as Birmingham host Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction on Birmingham City’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, forecasting a 2-2 draw.

Lee Bowyer continued his superb start to life as Blues boss on the weekend as his side claimed a vital 1-0 win over relegation rivals Rotherham United.

Since Bowyer took charge, Birmingham have lost just once and taken 13 points from a possible 18 – helping them put some distance between themselves and the bottom three.

They welcome a Forest side that are in real danger of sliding back into the relegation battle themselves after their 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Just one point separates the two sides heading into today’s game and a victory for either could be massive for their survival hopes.

According to Prutton’s predictions for Sky Sports, however, the points will be shared at St Andrew’s tomorrow evening as the game will end in a 2-2 draw.

Should results elsewhere go their way, a draw could mean both clubs’ cushion over the drop zone grows.

However, should the sides below them win, a point could mean both Birmingham and Forest are leapfrogged in the table by some of their relegation rivals.

The Verdict

This is a tough one to call.

If Forest play anything like they did on the weekend then you’ve got to feel that the momentum Bowyer’s Birmingham have right now should mean they can take all three points.

That said, with the threat of relegation suddenly seeming very real for the Reds it would be a surprise not to see a response.

There is so much quality in Forest’s squad and it’s hard to see them not bouncing back to claim at least a point.