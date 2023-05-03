A return to the Premier League is up next for Sheffield United as it remains to be seen what kind of summer it will be for Paul Heckingbottom.

Knocked out of the play-off semi-finals against Nottingham Forest - the eventual winners - last time out, a lot of faith was placed on the current squad to go one better and deliver promotion this time around.

There was just one player that the Blades spent money on last summer and that is Anel Ahmedhodzic, who managed to secure a place in the EFL's Team of the Season.

The Blades also managed to navigate the loan market pretty well in bringing in Manchester City pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, with the influential duo also playing their part in helping to create a fantastic campaign.

How good has Anel Ahmedhodzic been at Sheffield United this season?

There was some excitement around his arrival but not many would have anticipated the impact he has made in red and white this season and you would think that there is even more to come from the 24-year-old, as he possesses a contract that will not expire until 2026.

Ahmedhodzic has appeared 40 times in all competitions this season, providing defence resilience and composure first and foremost, whilst he has proven to be a threat from attacking set pieces, scoring seven times.

A lot of talented individuals need time to adapt to the rigours of Championship football but the Bosnian centre-back managed to thrive from minute one.

What has Ali Maxwell said about Sheffield United star Anel Ahmedhodzic?

Speaking on the Not The Top 20 podcast about the young defender and his capture last summer, Ali Maxwell said: "He was the one big signing - the only player that they paid a fee for. They had one big signing in them and they absolutely smashed it out the park with Ahmedhodzic. They could not have signed a more perfect player for what they needed.

"As Basham's impact has waned on the right side of that back three, Ahmedhodzic came in and was an instant success on the field.

"Now, (he's) worth easily quadruple what they paid for him. That was a pressure signing, and they nailed it."

A player with incredibly high potential, it is the Premier League that comes next for the impressive defender who will be incredibly ambitious about what he can do in his career.