EFL pundit issues Norwich v Stoke score prediction

Things appear to have gone badly wrong at Norwich City very quickly.

With no wins in their last six- a run that included four losses – the Canaries have dropped to 7th in the Championship standings, and pressure is surely beginning to mount on boss Dean Smith.

Not ideal preparation for the club as they prepare to host Stoke City at Carrow Road this weekend, then.

The visitors, though, have problems of their own having lost back to back league matches.

Last time out, Alex Neil’s side were beaten 2-0 at home by Coventry City, leaving them 17th in the league table.

Sky Sports’ EFL expert and columnist David Prutton is backing both teams to get a point in the clash this weekend, with him unable to separate the two sides.

In his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “It is all going wrong for Norwich. It’s been another poor week that was compounded by defeat at Burnley on Tuesday night.”

“They are six without a win now and cannot afford to lose any more ground on the top two.

“Stoke just cannot get going under Alex Neil. They do not seem to be able to score enough goals, which just does not seem right with the players they have at their disposal.

“Both will be desperate not to lose again, so I will go for a draw. Prutton predicts: 1-1.”

Kick-off between the two sides on Saturday at Carrow Road is scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

You can definitely see why Prutton has gone for a draw in this matchup.

Given their current run of form, it’s really difficult to back Norwich to get all three points, and Stoke have been poor themselves.

However, given the players at Norwich’s disposal, and Stoke’s own struggles, I do think the home side could prevail in this one.

In doing so, Dean Smith may be afforded a temporary release from the sheer amount of pressure that is surely building on him and his position.