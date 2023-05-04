EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has revealed that he believes that Middlesbrough will want to avoid playing Coventry City in the semi-finals of the play-offs and that this could act as a motivating factor when the two sides meet on Monday.

Boro have already guaranteed a place in the play-offs and will finish fourth in the league standings regardless of the outcome of their showdown with the Sky Blues.

Coventry meanwhile know that they will definitely be participating in this competition if they seal a point at the Riverside Stadium.

A heavy defeat to Middlesbrough coupled with wins for Millwall and Sunderland in their respective fixtures will result in Coventry slipping out of the play-off places.

West Bromwich Albion meanwhile could still finish above the Sky Blues if this scenario plays out, and they beat Swansea City.

However, the Baggies are in need of a major goal swing as they have an inferior goal difference (+7 compared to Coventry's +12).

Millwall are set to face Blackburn Rovers while the Black Cats will head to Deepdale to face Preston North End on the final day of the regular campaign.

If the current order of the play-off places stays the same on Monday, Boro will take on Coventry over two legs with the winner of this clash booking a trip to Wembley Stadium.

What has Adrian Clarke said regarding Middlesbrough and Coventry City?

Ahead of the final round of Championship fixtures, Clarke has made an honest play-off claim involving Middlesbrough and Coventry.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Clarke said: "The Middlesbrough, Coventry game is an odd one because Middlesbrough know that they're fourth, and they can afford to effectively choose whether they want to play Coventry or not in the play-off semi-final.

"If they get beat by Coventry, that's the match.

"Now I wouldn't want to play Coventry, I've got to say if I was Middlesbrough, so I think there will be an element of motivation there."

Would Middlesbrough face difficulties if a Coventry City semi-final clash is set up on Monday?

Clarke certainly makes a valid point about teams wanting to avoid Coventry as they have been mightily impressive under the guidance of Mark Robins since the turn of the year.

The Sky Blues have only lost one of their last 16 league games and will be brimming with confidence heading into Monday's game following their recent wins over Reading and Birmingham City.

While Middlesbrough will certainly face difficulties if they take on Coventry in the play-off semi-finals, they will be confident in their ability to overcome the threat that their opponents will pose.

Having scored at least three goals in four of their last six games at the Riverside Stadium, Boro could prove to be too strong for the Sky Blues on Monday if they opt to field a full-strength side.