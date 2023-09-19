Highlights EFL pundit Adrian Clarke suggests that Swansea City manager Michael Duff could be sacked if results don't improve quickly.

EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has predicted that Swansea City could sack manager Michael Duff if results don't change quickly at the Championship club.

A "meek" Swansea side were beaten by rivals Cardiff City in the South Wales derby on Saturday evening courtesy of second half goals from Ollie Tanner and Aaron Ramsey.

It took the Bluebirds 71 minutes to break the deadlock but they were good value for their 2-0 win, which leaves Duff's side in the relegation zone with just two points from six games.

The 45-year-old was appointed as Russell Martin's replacement in the summer after impressive spells at Cheltenham Town, where he won promotion to League One, and Barnsley, who he took to the play-off final last term.

But things have not started well for Duff in South Wales and, speaking on the What The EFL?! podcast, Clarke suggested that he could get his marching orders if fortunes don't change soon.

He said: "Very, very impressed with the second half from Cardiff City, real power and determination. Swansea, worrying I think for Michael Duff and the supporters.

"They were meek, in my opinion. Offered very little, particularly in central midfield where they were trampled all over, I would say, by Cardiff.

"I think they've got some problems moving forward. Caught between two styles of play. There was a lack of character, I think, from Swansea in the second period amid the Cardiff onslaught.

"It was almost as if they were looking around and saying: 'Well what are we going to do about this?' and no one had any answers.

"I think the Swans are in trouble and I think that Michael Duff needs a result quickly otherwise it would not surprise me if they made a change."

Could Swansea City sack Michael Duff if results don't improve?

The sacking culture in football means that should Swansea's poor form continue, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Duff go.

Whether that would be the right call is another question entirely. Duff has had success elsewhere in the EFL and you do feel that, be it with the Swans or elsewhere, he will have success at Championship level at some point.

There are question marks over whether Duff was the right hire given the style of football that he has had success with previously doesn't match up with the expansive style that is usually attributed as Swansea's club DNA.

It does seem as though he's been trying to play a more possession-based brand of football with the Swans than with his previous clubs but that could just be him trying to get the most out of the squad he has, which is built for Martin's style.

When you consider that Duff is still trying to imprint his ideology on a new squad built for the previous manager, which lost arguably its two best players in the summer - in Ryan Manning and Joel Piroe - it would seem harsh not to give him more time.

Who do Swansea City face next?

Swansea are back in Championship action this evening as they face QPR at Loftus Road.

They then host fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday before taking on Millwall the weekend after.

Those three opponents are all in the bottom seven as things stand so the Swans will be expected to pick up some points.