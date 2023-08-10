Highlights Pundit Adrian Clarke predicts that Samuel Edozie will be an eye-catching player for Southampton this season, comparing him to Leroy Sane.

Edozie's impressive performance in the 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday showcased his dribbling ability and threat on the wing.

Although Edozie still needs to work on his decision-making and end product, he has the potential to become a key player for Southampton under manager Russell Martin.

Pundit Adrian Clarke believes that winger Samuel Edozie could be one to watch for Southampton this season.

Edozie came through the academy at Millwall before joining Manchester City for a potential seven-figure fee in July 2019 at the age of 16.

He made just senior appearance during time at the Etihad Stadium, starting in the Community Shield against Leicester City in August 2021 and he made the move to St Mary's last summer for £10 million.

Edozie made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Saints last season, but many of his minutes in the league came as a substitute as he struggled to establish himself as a regular.

However, Edozie started the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday night and he put in an impressive performance against the Owls to help Russell Martin's side begin their Championship campaign with a victory.

What did Adrian Clarke say?

Clarke predicted that Edozie could become a key player for the Saints this season, highlighting the qualities that he believes make him such a threat.

"I think that he's a player that can be a real eye-catcher for Southampton this season," Clarke said on the What The EFL?! podcast.

"He's only 20 still, he was born in 2003, which makes me feel very, very old and sad!

"But I like him as a player, he reminds me a little bit of Leroy Sane, I know that's high praise, but he's got long legs and when he gets the ball he really wants to travel with it and take players on.

"I love to see that from a wide man, he's like an old-fashioned winger in a way.

"I looked at his touch map in this game and he did stay wide, he really hugged the touchline and he made 13 dribbles, which was quite remarkable.

"I think six of them were completed dribbles, which was a joint-high in the Championship over the course of the weekend.

"He's a proper handful, once he goes past you, he's got that gear where he can accelerate beyond and get to the byline.

"Maybe from the byline, that's where he can get better and he can maybe make better decisions, produce more quality with the cross or the cutback, but there's a real player in there, someone that full-backs absolutely do not want to face."

Will Samuel Edozie be a regular for Southampton this season?

Edozie certainly seems set to be an integral part of Martin's plans after starting on the opening night against Wednesday.

He looked incredibly dangerous down the left and was a constant threat throughout the game, causing Owls right-back Callum Paterson plenty of problems.

As Clarke says, Edozie does currently lack end product and the England under-20 international admitted that it is something Martin is working closely with him on, but he is still young and has time to develop.

There is no doubt of Edozie's potential and Martin, who has proven his willingness to give young players an opportunity during his managerial career, could the perfect manager to get the best out of him.