Pundit Adrian Clarke believes that Ilias Chair and Chris Willock may need to leave Queens Park Rangers this summer due to Gareth Ainsworth's style of play.

The pair have been two of the standouts for the R's in a disappointing season this year, which has seen the club win just four of their last 29 league games.

Chair has scored five goals and registered nine assists in 41 appearances in all competitions and was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the Morocco squad for the World Cup last year. The 25-year-old has previously attracted transfer interest from Premier League side Aston Villa, but he is under contract at Loftus Road until summer 2025.

Willock has scored six goals and registered two assists in 28 appearances this season and has been linked with Rangers in recent weeks in a move which would see him reunite with former manager Michael Beale.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and although the R's do have the option to extend for a further year, Rangers are reportedly hoping to land Willock for free or on a cut-price deal. However, Beale has emphatically denied the rumours and says he will not be going back for any Hoops players this summer.

Gareth Ainsworth's side picked up back-to-back wins away at Burnley and Stoke City to secure their Championship status, but they did so after having 19% and 20% possession respectively in those games.

What did Adrian Clarke say?

Clarke raised concerns about how sustainable the current style of play is, while he also believes that if Ainsworth cannot adapt, Chair and Willock will have to depart.

"If Gareth Ainsworth can't change, and I would have real reservations about whether he can get the team to play the kind of football that Queens Park Rangers fans expect, does he have to be in the play-offs by Christmas to survive in the job?" Clarke questioned on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"How long will QPR supporters put up with having 20% of the ball, or even if they improve it to 30% or 35% of the ball?

"If you're Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, you've got to go.

"You can't work at Championship level with this manager, playing this brand of football if you're them."

Should Ilias Chair and Chris Willock leave QPR this summer?

It is difficult to disagree with Clarke that the pair will have to move on unless Ainsworth can implement a more progressive style of play.

Chair and Willock are both outstanding players who have thrived under managers who play attacking, attractive football, but is tough to get the best out of them when you are having so little of the ball.

It is no coincidence that Willock has not scored since Beale's departure in November, while Chair's form has also declined in recent months.

Willock is reportedly keen to work with Beale again at Rangers and you have to wonder whether Chair will take a similar stance on a potential exit if Ainsworth remains in charge.