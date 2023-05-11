Pundit George Elek believes Luton Town will win the Championship play-offs.

The Hatters take on Sunderland in the semi-finals, with the first leg taking place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday before the second leg at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

Rob Edwards' men finished third in the table and are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run, but it will be a tough test against a Black Cats side who are without defeat in their last nine matches.

Sunderland sneaked into the final play-off spot with a 3-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale on the final game of the season and Edwards is in no doubt about the challenge his side face.

"I think whoever it was going to be, we know is going to be difficult. Big stadium, big football club. Tony Mowbray has done really well there, lots of good individual players and we experienced that not that long ago up there," Edwards told the club's official website.

"It helps that we recently played each other. We’d have both taken a look at each other then so we’ll definitely be able to look back on that game as well as some of their recent ones. They’re good at going forward, they are risk-free and will go for it looking to attack. We’re going to have to make sure that we defend really well, do the basics well, and then we’re going to have to take the most of any chances that we can. We want to make sure that we’re well in the tie coming back home on Tuesday night."

What did George Elek say?

Elek is confident about the Hatters' chances in the play-offs, predicting they will win promotion to the Premier League.

"I'm backing Luton," Elek said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"I think Luton have been the third best side in the whole of the campaign.

"They've only lost two games this calendar year in the league, one of which was against Burnley, the other against West Brom.

"Their away form, especially when you're going somewhere like the Stadium of Light, is important.

"In Rob Edwards they've got a manager who achieved a promotion last season, there's just a lot to like."

Will Luton Town win the Championship play-offs?

The Hatters will certainly be difficult to beat in the play-offs.

Their form in recent months has been outstanding and they are solid and well-organised, while they also have one of the most prolific goalscorers in the division in Carlton Morris up front.

It will be an intimidating atmosphere at the Stadium of Light this weekend, but Edwards' side have not lost away from home since December and the Black Cats home form has been inconsistent, so there is a chance they could take a positive result back to Kenilworth Road for the second leg.

The likes of Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke will find it tough to break down the resilient Luton defence and in what is likely to be a tight game, the Hatters' ability to grind out narrow victories could prove decisive.

Middlesbrough are perhaps slight favourites to win the play-offs overall but if Luton progress to the final, it would be no surprise to see them finish the job.