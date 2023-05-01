Jobi McAnuff believes Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray should be considered as one of the managers of the season in the Championship.

The Black Cats kept their play-off hopes alive with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Christian Kabasele gave the Hornets the lead in the 17th minute when he headed home Imran Louza's corner, before Ryan Porteous doubled their advantage in the second half from another Louza corner.

Luke O'Nien pulled a goal back just a minute later when he finished from close range and Patrick Roberts completed the comeback in the sixth minute of stoppage time with an outstanding strike into the top corner.

Mowbray's side currently sit seventh in the table, two points behind sixth-placed Millwall and three points behind fifth-placed Coventry City ahead of their final day trip to Preston North End.

However, there have been some reports that Mowbray could be replaced at the end of the season, with journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that Italian coach Francesco Farioli is "top of their list" of managerial targets.

What did Jobi McAnuff say about Tony Mowbray?

McAnuff believes that Mowbray should be regarded as one of the managers of the season in the second tier for the character he has instilled in his young squad and considering the adversity he has faced this campaign.

"Remember they only just got promoted, such a young squad, they've had to deal without a real centre-forward at times," McAnuff said on ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"This goal, Patrick Roberts, fantastic in the 96th minute to keep them in it.

"I think that team spirit, with such a young group, that they showed today will really have pleased Tony Mowbray.

"He's another manager who, for me, is most definitely in the conversation for manager of the season."

Is Tony Mowbray one of the managers of the season?

It is difficult to disagree with McAnuff's comments.

Mowbray has done an outstanding job at the Stadium of Light to keep the Black Cats in play-off contention in their first season back in the Championship, particularly as he has been without star striker Ross Stewart for much of the campaign, while Ellis Simms was also recalled by Everton in December.

McAnuff is right to point out the character in the squad as Sunderland have picked up 22 points from losing positions this season, which is testament to the mentality Mowbray has instilled in his players.

Mowbray has consistently delivered results while playing attractive, attacking football despite the challenges he has faced and as speculation increases over his future, he has certainly earned the right to continue at the Stadium of Light next season.