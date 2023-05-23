Pundit Sam Parkin believes Ipswich Town could potentially challenge for promotion in the Championship next season.

The Tractor Boys enjoyed an outstanding season as they won promotion from League One this campaign, finishing as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle to end a four-year absence from the second tier.

Kieran McKenna's side were in relentless form in the second half of the season, going unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 14 of those, while they scored an incredible 101 league goals during the campaign.

Ipswich are expected to spend significantly this summer and McKenna has revealed that the club's long-term ambition is to return to the Premier League.

"Look, the club is very ambitious. I’m very ambitious. I’m sure the players are very ambitious," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times last month.

"There’s no doubt about it, in the summer we’ll be looking at every which way we can improve the club and keep building this momentum we’ve got.

"This is a club with a fine heritage at the top of English football. It’s a clear goal to get it back there. You never know how long it’s going to take, but there’s no doubt we want to climb back up that pyramid.

"It will be another big challenge but will be one we’re going to all throw ourselves into."

What did Sam Parkin say?

Parkin believes the Tractor Boys will compete in the Championship next season, predicting they could be in contention for back-to-back promotions.

When discussing next season's potential promotion contenders, Parkin said on the What the EFL?! podcast: "You would anticipate Ipswich certainly doing better than just consolidating in the division next year.

"I think they'll be some people's fancies to go close again dependent on what they do this summer."

Will Ipswich Town challenge for promotion in the Championship?

It is difficult to disagree with Parkin that the Tractor Boys will do well in the Championship next season.

As McKenna says, the club are ambitious and will not be going into the second tier to merely make up the numbers.

McKenna was backed significantly in January with the big-money signings of Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead and it would be no surprise to see further investment this summer.

The current squad would likely be competitive in the Championship, but with the right additions over the coming months, the Tractor Boys could become serious promotion contenders, particularly with an outstanding manager in McKenna at the helm.

They will need time to adapt to the second tier, but it looks set to be another exciting year at Portman Road.