EFL pundit issues Blackpool FC v Watford score prediction

It would be fair to say it’s been a mixed bag for both Blackpool and Watford so far this season, although very different expectations lay on both sides.

Winless in their last four, the Seasiders have slipped dangerously close to the Championship’s bottom three in 21st, and with the likes of West Brom and Coventry below them, who you would expect to soon rise up the table, there will be concern.

A draw away at Sunderland in midweek was a decent result, but can they build on it going into this weekend?

It’s hard to say in all honesty because it depends which Watford turn up – the side that, in the end, thrashed Stoke City last Sunday, or the one which put in a lacklustre performance at home to Swansea in midweek.

That said, though, Sky Sports EFL expert and columnist David Prutton is backing the Hornets to take all three points when the two sides meet on Saturday afternoon.

“Despite picking up a decent draw at Sunderland in midweek, Blackpool have drifted back towards the bottom three after a poor recent run.” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“They just don’t look like they have enough goals in their side at the minute.

“The brilliance of Watford’s display at Stoke was quickly followed up by a really poor performance against Swansea in midweek.

“Slaven Bilic will want to get back on the horse quickly, and they should still have the quality to see off the Tangerines. Prutton predicts: 1-2.”

The Verdict

Blackpool’s recent form is very worrying, and with some tricky fixtures coming up in Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, you do fear for where they might be come the the end of next weekend.

However, this Watford side are not perfect and their poor defence can be exploited, as demonstrated by Swansea in midweek.

With that said, if the Hornets are serious about challenging for the promotion places this campaign, they really ought to be taking advantage of Blackpool’s struggles at the moment.

I’ll predict a 2-1 win for the away side, but given how mixed their results have been, you wouldn’t be surprised if Blackpool came away with a positive result at all.