EFL Pundit Sam Parkin has revealed that although he believes that Sunderland will beat Preston North End on Monday, he does not envisage the Championship outfit qualifying for the play-offs.

As it stands, the Black Cats are currently two points adrift of sixth place, which is occupied by Millwall.

While Millwall have managed to accumulate 68 points this season, Sunderland are one of three teams who are on 66 points.

West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers, who are both below the Black Cats in the table, have also picked up this aforementioned tally.

Coventry City meanwhile hold a three-point advantage over Sunderland and possess a better goal difference (+12 compared to +10).

The Sky Blues will only need to secure a draw against Middlesbrough in order to finish above the Black Cats in the standings.

As for Millwall, a win for Gary Rowett's side in their meeting with Blackburn will guarantee them a place in the play-offs.

Having produced a spirited comeback in their meeting with Watford last weekend, Sunderland will be determined to provide their travelling supporters with something to shout about at Deepdale on May 8th.

What is Sam Parkin's Sunderland play-off prediction?

Ahead of Sunderland's upcoming showdown with Preston, Parkin has shared an honest play-off prediction.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Parkin said: "I think Sunderland, probably, with the form that they're in, considering that they haven't got any centre-halves and that they haven't really had centre-forwards for the majority of the season, they deserve enormous credit.

"I think going to Preston, I think that's a pretty good game on the final day for them.

"So, I expect them to win, but it's probably going to be in vain."

Will Sunderland be able to defy Sam Parkin's play-off prediction?

While Sunderland's supporters will be delighted if their side beat Preston on Monday, they will be hoping that this success is coupled with qualification for the play-offs.

The Black Cats will need help from elsewhere to achieve this goal from either Blackburn or Middlesbrough.

Boro's selection call could have an impact on the outcome of their showdown with Coventry.

While the club's chances of beating the Sky Blues will be boosted if they field a full-strength squad, there is a chance that head coach Michael Carrick may rest a host of players for this fixture.

As for Blackburn, if they beat Millwall or secure a draw at The Den, Sunderland will climb above the Lions in the standings with a win over the Lilywhites.