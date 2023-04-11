EFL pundit Sam Parkin has revealed that he believes Queens Park Rangers' ability to call upon the services of a fit squad could make a difference in the club's quest for survival.

As well as recently being able to turn to the likes of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair for inspiration following their recovery from hamstring injuries, the R's could welcome back Tyler Roberts and Jake Clarke-Salter for inspiration between now and the end of the term.

Roberts recently returned to QPR after going back to his parent-club Leeds United for treatment on an injury.

The Wales international is now participating in light training alongside Clarke-Salter who has not featured for the R's since the start of February.

QPR managed to rescue a point in their showdown with West Bromwich Albion yesterday.

West Brom raced into a two-goal lead at The Hawthorns thanks to efforts from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ajayi before Lyndon Dykes managed to find the back of the net for the R's.

Following the break, QPR levelled proceedings as Josh Griffiths' attempted clearance ricocheted into his own goal after being blocked by Chris Martin.

As a result of this 2-2 draw, QPR extended the gap between them and the relegation zone to two points as Reading suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Preston North End.

What has Sam Parkin said about QPR's hopes of survival?

Making reference to the R's, Parkin has insisted that head coach Gareth Ainsworth's ability to call upon a host of players for inspiration may make a difference in the club's quest for survival.

Speaking on the latest episode of the English Football League Highlights show, Parkin said: "Now, they've got real quality.

"Especially on the bench, everyone is fit.

"In essence, that's what gives QPR a fighting chance, probably, against the teams that are around them."

Will the R's be able to retain their Championship status for another season?

QPR's supporters will be desperate to see their side pick up enough points to avoid relegation to the Championship following what has been a dismal spell for the club.

Since the turn of the year, the R's have only managed to win one league game.

Four defeats in their last five league matches has led to QPR being dragged into a relegation battle by the teams around them and a failure to step up to the mark in the coming weeks could lead to the club failing to achieve their revised goal of survival.

In order for the R's to have the best chance of securing a positive result in their meeting with Coventry City this weekend, they will need the likes of Dykes, Martin and Chair to be firing on all cylinders.

By beating Coventry, QPR could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in their remaining league fixtures.