EFL on Quest pundit Clinton Morrison has suggested that Cardiff City should hand the chance for Michael Flynn to show what he can do in the Championship and appoint him as their new manager.

The Bluebirds finally decided to part ways with Mick McCarthy following Cardiff’s 2-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough in the early kick-off in the Championship on Saturday.

That loss saw Cardiff fall to an eighth straight defeat in the league, a run of form has seen them drop to within one place of the relegation zone in the Championship.

Flynn is a potential option for Cardiff considering that he has recently left his job at Newport County, after he guided them to the League Two play-off final last term.

There have already been early reports from The Sun on Sunday (24/10/21, p62) that both experienced Championship managers Chris Wilder and Chris Hughton are in the early running for the job.

Whether the Bluebirds turn to either of those two managers remains to be seen, but whoever takes over has a tough job on their hands.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Morrison insisted that Cardiff should be ready to give the chance to Flynn to show what he can do in the Championship.

He said: “Someone like a Michael Flynn, why not give it to a young manager.

“Obviously I do know Michael Flynn, but that’s not the reason why I want him to get the job, I think he did a really good job at Newport for many years, and I think why not give a youngster.

“I know fans will say and think oh he hasn’t managed in the Championship, but I don’t care about age if you’re good enough give them a chance because you’ll never know if you’re not good enough.”

The Verdict

Given the scale of the job that is needed at Cardiff amid their current financial circumstances, it would be a tough one for Flynn to take on as his first job in the English second tier.

However, Flynn took over Newport when they were heading for what seemed like relegation to non-league football and managed to keep them up and then grow them into a side capable of challenging for promotion to the third tier.

That shows that Flynn is a club builder who can operate and achieve success on a budget. Those qualities make him well-suited to the task at hand at Cardiff should he get the chance to do so as Morrison is calling for here.

Flynn is not the most glamorous of choices for Cardiff, but it might well be that he is a smart one for them. As Morrison suggests, it will not be known whether he has the ability to manage in the Championship until someone gives him a chance.