EFL Pundit Jobi McAnuff has admitted that he believes Preston North End will need to strengthen their options in the striker position this summer.

Preston opted to add to their squad earlier this year in this particular area of the pitch by utilising the loan market to their advantage.

Liam Delap sealed a temporary switch to Deepdale from Manchester City while Tom Cannon joined the club on loan from Everton.

Delap has only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion since making this move, but Cannon helped Preston remain in play-off contention by producing a host of impressive performances for the club.

In the 19 league games that Cannon has participated in for Preston, the 20-year-old has scored eight goals and has chipped in with one assist.

Despite the efforts of Cannon, the Lilywhites' hopes of securing a top-six finish came to a halt last weekend as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Four points adrift of the play-off places with one game left to play, Preston will be hoping to end the term on a high by producing a positive performance against Sunderland on May 8th.

What has Jobi McAnuff said about Preston's plans for the upcoming transfer window?

Making reference to Preston, McAnuff has suggested that a move for a striker ought to be on the cards for the Championship side this summer.

Speaking on the latest episode of the English Football League Highlights show, McAnuff said: "I think, certainly from Preston's point of view, centre-forward is a bit of an issue.

"They didn't quite get the goals, certainly in the early part of the season.

"I know that was addressed in the January transfer window but loan signings were made.

"So, I certainly feel that's probably an area that Ryan Lowe will look to strengthen.

"It was always going to be a tough ask to come from as far back as they did to make those play-offs, but they certainly had a good fist of it."

Can Preston nail their recruitment in this area this summer?

With Delap, Cannon, and Troy Parrott's loan deals at Preston set to expire following the conclusion of the current campaign, it is hardly a surprise that McAnuff has suggested that the club ought to be looking to add to their options in this area of the pitch.

By securing the services of a player who possesses the quality needed to thrive at this level, Preston may be able to launch another push for a top-six finish next season.

However, a failure to get their recruitment right may result in the Lilywhites experiencing an underwhelming start to the 2023/24 season.