Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has revealed that he believes that Burnley will need to focus on bolstering their defensive options over the course of the summer transfer window.

The Clarets are set to part ways with loanees Ian Maatsen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

As for Jordan Beyer, who joined the Clarets on a temporary basis from Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this year, it is understood that the Championship outfit have an option to sign the centre-back on a full-time basis for a fee believed to be in the region of €15m (£13.2m).

Burnley are set to return to the Premier League later this year after sealing promotion from the second-tier last week.

The Clarets are on course to win the Championship title this month as they extended their advantage over Sheffield United to 14 points on Monday by securing a 2-0 win over Paul Heckingbottom's side at Turf Moor.

Set to take on Reading this weekend, Burnley will be confident in their ability to extend their current winning run in the Championship to three games at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

What has Jobi McAnuff said about Burnley's transfer requirements?

Making reference to Burnley, McAnuff has suggested that the club will need to strengthen their options in defence this summer.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Official EFL Podcast, McAnuff said: "I think defensively, you look at that back four, Maatsen's on loan, Beyer, Harwood-Bellis, all on loan.

"So that's going to be an area that they are going to have to go and strengthen, for sure.

"I think certainly, if they can do that, they have got the style, it's just about trying to get the players now.

"And I think a real bit of Premier League pedigree and experience really would help them."

Will Burnley be able to nail their recruitment again later this year?

When you consider that the Clarets got their recruitment spot-on during the previous summer transfer window, they will be confident in their ability to secure the services of some classy operators later this year.

McAnuff makes a valid point regarding drafting individuals who possess top-flight experience as Burnley will be aiming to consolidate their place in the Premier League next season.

The allure of working under the guidance of Vincent Kompany could prove to be beneficial when it comes to signing defenders as the Belgian achieved a great deal of success as a centre-back before embarking on a coaching career.

Having already sealed promotion, it would not be at all surprising if Burnley have already identified their main targets ahead of the upcoming window.