Jobi McAnuff has predicted a 'long, tough season' for Sheffield Wednesday following their opening day defeat to Southampton on Friday night.

The Owls took part in the first fixture of the new Championship season at Hillsborough, but suffered defeat to Russell Martin’s side.

Southampton dominated possession for much of the game, but a Lee Gregory goal early in the second half had given Xisco Munoz’s side an unexpected equaliser.

But Che Adams’ late goal sealed all three points for the visitors to consign Wednesday to a 2-1 defeat.

It was a sobering result for the club in their first game back in the Championship after earning promotion last season.

Munoz’s side were unable to really get a foothold in the game, showcasing the level of quality needed to compete in the second tier this year.

How did Sheffield Wednesday fare in their clash with Southampton?

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, McAnuff claimed that the tough test of Southampton highlighted how tough of a season this could be for Wednesday.

The EFL pundit did praise the performance of Anthony Musaba, but expects a difficult year for the Yorkshire side.

"I think this will be as tough a test as they [Wednesday] get this season, particularly with the way Southampton play,” said McAnuff, via Yorkshire Live.

“You can see [Munoz] wants to have more possession and I think that has been clear in terms of his messaging and what he has come out and said and what he has tried to do in pre-season.

"It was a tough team to do that against, and you could see with the players, particularly because of the way that they are used to playing in the past, that it is not something that they would naturally go out and do.

"I think it will take time but, of course, good players help. Musaba came on and looked a real handful.

“He was lively and looked to give them an outlet when they couldn't keep the ball too well. He was able to get them up the pitch.

"When they got on the front foot, it got the crowd up and they play such a big part. I think that is also something they are going to really need to tap into.

“I think it is going to be a long, tough season for Sheffield Wednesday."

Sheffield Wednesday return to action midweek in the EFL Cup with a home clash with Stockport County, before visiting Hull City next weekend.

How will Sheffield Wednesday fare this season?

Munoz’s side struggled to gain possession against Southampton, but most sides are likely to come up against that problem this season.

When they did manage to get forward, Wednesday possessed a danger with the ball in transition that could make them a big threat on the break.

That Musaba showed such a spark off the bench will also be promising for Wednesday, who will need some creative attacking flair to get results at this level.

A 2-1 loss to Southampton isn’t the worst result in the world given they were a Premier League side a few months ago, so it will be in the next few games that we will learn more about Wednesday’s true Championship quality.