EFL pundit highlights “incredible” Hull City player stat

Sam Parkin believes Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan is the man of the moment in the Championship.

The forward had a standout performance as the Tigers earned a 3-2 win over Coventry City last weekend.

A first career hat trick from the Ecuadorian sealed the three points for Shota Arveladze’s side, who are now 3rd in the table following this victory.

The three goals on Saturday ensured that the 25-year old moved to the top of the scoring charts, with seven strikes now to his name.

His form has impressed the former forward, who has praised his impact on Hull since his arrival earlier this summer.

Speaking on ITV’s EFL highlights programme, the 41-year old claimed that his performances have helped propel Hull to their position near the top of the table.

“This is incredible, he’s had 11 attempts this season and scored seven goals which surmises pretty much where Hull City are,” said Parkin, via Hull Live.

“I think they’re third bottom for shots per game and they’re not having much possession but it doesn’t matter when you’ve got someone who can score goals and you’ve got the delivery to compliment it as well, Coyle putting it in beautifully.

“So, he is the man of the moment right now.”

Arveladze’s side have 11 points from a possible 18 and are 3rd despite a heavy 5-2 loss to West Brom earlier in the month.

The Tigers have added 12 players to their squad this summer and could yet be in line to add a few more before September 1’s deadline.

Up next for the side is a trip to Loftus Road to face QPR on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

Hull really struggled for consistent goals last season so Estupinan’s start to life at the MKM Stadium is hugely encouraging.

It may be too much to expect him to maintain this form throughout the season, but if he can hit 20 goals then it will significantly boost Hull’s chances of being competitive.

The team is making the most of their time on the ball, earning points despite a lack of possession and a low tally of shots taken.

It will be interesting to see what players can come through the door before 11pm on Thursday, as new additions could help the team gain a greater foothold in games which could only improve their chances of being competitive this season.