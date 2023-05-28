Pundit Jamie Mackie believes Coventry City could lose both Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer after their play-off final defeat.

The Sky Blues missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing 6-5 on penalties to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Luton dominated the first half and had Gabriel Osho's goal ruled out for offside before they eventually took the lead in the 23rd minute when Jordan Clark fired home after excellent work by Elijah Adebayo.

The Hatters then had another goal ruled out for handball, but the Sky Blues grew into the game and went close when Gustavo Hamer volleyed over from Jake Bidwell's cross.

Mark Robins introduced striker Matt Godden as a substitute at the break and the change proved to be effective as his side improved in the second half, equalising in the 66th minute when Gyokeres set up Hamer, who finished into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Luton thought they had won the game in extra time when Joe Taylor took advantage of Jonathan Panzo's error to slot home, but the goal was ruled out for handball meaning penalties were needed.

After six successful spot-kicks from the Hatters, Fankaty Dabo missed for the Sky Blues as Rob Edwards' side won promotion and Robins' men suffered Wembley heartbreak.

Gyokeres is the club's top scorer this season with 22 goals, while he has also provided 11 assists and he has no shortage of suitors this summer, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Brentford among those thought to be monitoring him.

Hamer has also impressed this campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances and the Daily Mail claim that Premier League scouts were watching the Brazilian and Gyokeres in action at Wembley yesterday.

Jamie Mackie's Coventry City claim

Mackie believes that it could be difficult for the Sky Blues to replicate their success next season and fears they could be vulnerable to losing Gyokeres and Hamer after missing out on promotion.

"I think certainly, in my opinion, looking at it on paper it's a tougher season next season than it is this season," Mackie said on ITV's EFL Play Off Highlights show.

"I think the teams coming down from the Premier League, plus the teams coming up, Ipswich and Plymouth and we're talking Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley, so I think the three coming up will certainly be more competitive than the three that came down from the Championship.

"So I think this was the season for a Luton or a Coventry, a fairytale, one of the teams who weren't fancied before the season to get promoted, so I think next season it will be very tough for Coventry.

"I look at Gyokeres, I'm sure he's got a lot of big suitors, Hamer as well and this is what happens, if you miss out in the play-off final, it's very, very hard then to keep your best players and that's the fine line between the success and keeping them and not quite getting over the line."

Will Coventry City lose Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer?

It is difficult to disagree with Mackie that it will be difficult for the Sky Blues to keep hold of the pair.

Gyokeres in particular is likely to depart over the coming months given the significant top flight interest in his services, while it seems that Hamer is increasingly attracting attention from elsewhere.

Coventry likely needed to be promoted in order to retain Gyokeres and it is inevitable they will receive sizeable offers for the Swede this summer, but it remains to be seen whether any club makes an approach for Hamer.

Mackie is right that it will be tough for the Sky Blues to challenge for promotion again next season, especially without Gyokeres and Hamer, but given the excellent job Robins has done at the club in recent years, they can never be ruled out.