EFL pundit gives verdict on surprise Sheffield Wednesday selection decision

Pundit Sam Parkin says that Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson deserves to keep his place in the side after his performance against Oxford United.

Dawson was a surprise inclusion in the line-up for the 0-0 draw against the U’s at Hillsborough on Saturday. The 27-year-old replaced David Stockdale between the sticks, despite Stockdale previously starting every league game for the Owls and keeping 11 clean sheets, the most in the division.

Stockdale was at fault for Exeter City’s goal in the 1-1 draw at St James Park last weekend when he allowed Jake Caprice’s long-range effort to go in under him, but had been near faultless apart from that.

But Darren Moore opted to go with Dawson against Oxford and he rewarded his manager’s faith, making a number of key stops and most importantly saving Josh Murphy’s penalty deep into stoppage time towards the end.

The stalemate was Wednesday’s third consecutive draw, but they do remain just two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and four behind leaders Plymouth Argyle ahead of the trip to face Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Boxing Day.

Parkin believes that Dawson should retain his spot for the clash after his display.

“Yes he has to [keep his place in the side],” Parkin told ITV’s English Football League highlights show. “Not just for the penalty save but he made some really important stops throughout the game where Oxford were a little bit wasteful in front of goal.

“They probably created enough chances to feel they should’ve won the game but it took a last minute save from Dawson to get a share of the spoils.

“Three games for Sheffield Wednesday now, three straight draws, and only one goal scored so it has just stalled a little bit for them but credit Oxford today for a decent performance.”

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Sheffield Wednesday players?

1 of 25 CAMERON DAWSON 25 31

The Verdict

It was a huge shock to Wednesday fans to see Dawson’s name on the teamsheet on Saturday.

While Stockdale did make an error last weekend, he has been outstanding this season and it felt incredibly harsh to drop him.

Dawson could arguably count himself unlucky not to have been Wednesday’s number one at the start of the season after an excellent spell out on loan at Exeter last campaign, but until Saturday, Stockdale’s performances had kept him out of the side.

But Dawson acquitted himself superbly against the Yellows and in what was an incredibly poor performance from the hosts, he came to Wednesday’s rescue on a number of occasions.

He developed significantly during his stint with the Grecians and now he looks set to get a run in the team, it is his opportunity to finally establish himself as Wednesday’s first choice.