EFL pundit George Elek believes that Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris' early season passing statistics are "mad", as the US international continues to impress in the early stages of his Boro career.

Speaking on the latest edition of the 'Not The Top 20 Podcast' alongside Ali Maxwell, Elek aired his praise for the 22-year-old midfielder, who joined Middlesbrough in a £3.1m deal from Columbus Crew this summer.

Michael Carrick was evidently searching for a long-term replacement for the ageing Jonny Howson in the summer transfer window, and Morris' high-energy and efficient with the ball skillset are very similar to that of Middlesbrough's veteran skipper.

But making the move across the pond at such a young age, and having to adapt to a league as unforgiving as the Championship so quickly, is never easy. But nobody appears to have told Morris that.

Injury to Howson meant the American would be thrown into the deep end whether he was ready to swim or not, but alongside Hayden Hackney, he's been keeping Carrick's midfield afloat so far this season.

Elek: "A skillset you don't see very often"

Morris' performances through the early stages of the season have begun to earn him rave reviews from across the division, with the American becoming an instant hit with the Middlesbrough faithful.

The central midfielder almost capped off his excellent start to the campaign with a goal in Boro's 2-0 win over Cardiff City before the international break, but his strike was officially recorded as an Aaron Ramsey own goal.

But after another outstanding midfield display of keeping the ball, finding his passes and being the metronome in Boro's midfield, top EFL pundit Elek felt he deserved a special mention on the latest edition of the 'Not The Top 20 Podcast'.

Elek said: "I'm very intrigued by Aidan Morris, who's the 22-year-old who's come here from the MLS.

"Firstly, he looks very lively and he looks like someone who I think can score a lot of goals from midfield. But I've never really seen someone have the, and it's early days I know, but his passing numbers and where he plays on the pitch are mad.

"Normally, if you look at players who have 95% pass completion rates as he does, it's normally a player like Matt Grimes. Someone who sits very deep, and whose job it is to get the ball off the defensive unit, and basically recycle it.

"Whereas Morris is someone who's playing higher than that, and whose getting a lot of touches in the opposition box, a lot of touches in the final third, and yet still has an insanely high pass completion rate.

"That is cool. If you've got a player who is consistently being able to find a teammate, when they're playing that high, that's a skillset that you don't see very often.

"So, he's definitely someone I'm looking forward to seeing more of."

Morris is forming deadly midfield duo alongside Hayden Hackney

Hackney's quality and his importance in Middlesbrough's side is not a new concept for Boro supporters, as the 22-year-old has proven time and time again what a classy player he is, performances that have seen him draw interest from some top Premier League clubs.

The England youth international's 246 successful passes, 364 touches and 27 recoveries being enough to place him in the top 96.1 and 93.5 percentiles (per FotMob) in those categories among all Championship players in his position so far this season, won't come as a surprise to many.

But when you compare his pass accuracy rate of 83.4% to Morris' 93.3% - per FotMob -, only then do you get a sense of just how impressive he's been in the heart of Boro's midfield through the opening four league fixtures.

Morris v Hackney 24/25 Championship stats after matchday 4, per FotMob Player Successful passes Long ball accuracy Touches in opposition box Dribble success Aidan Morris 196 76.9% 11 80% Hayden Hackney 246 37.9% 5 60%

The partnership that Hackney and Morris are forming has perhaps been the most exciting aspect of the new season so far, with Boro looking like they've found a top-class midfield duo of the future that could carry them into the Premier League.

Morris taking to the Championship with such ease and confidence will no doubt be one of the things that has impressed Carrick more than most so far too, as nobody would've held it against the young American had he not gotten off the best of starts.

That hasn't been the case though, and with Howson's heir apparent showing he's ready to ascend to Middlesbrough's midfield throne that he so fittingly has ruled from for many a year now, any concerns regarding the future of Boro's midfield are being well and truly washed away by Morris.