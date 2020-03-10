EFL pundit explains why Gary Rowett could sneak Millwall into play-off contention

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has delivered his thoughts on Millwall’s chances of making the play-offs at the end of the season.

The former Manchester City, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder was speaking as part of Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast released on Monday afternoon, and he believes the Lions are still in with a chance.

As things stand, Gary Rowett’s men sit in eighth place, with an emphatic 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday night moving them to within two points of the top-six, and they will be quietly confident of sneaking a spot.

“What a job Gary has done at Millwall,” Hinchcliffe said during the show.

“We wondered how it would go after Neil Harris had done such a great job but Gary’s gone there and he’s tweaked things.

“They play a little bit more football than they did, but as we saw in that Forest game, it’s the substance that you need as well if you’re going to make the top six which for Millwall is incredible.

“Rowett has got the balance right – playing good football at the right times but putting the ball in the box when they need to.”

A first-half Matt Smith hat-trick was enough on Friday night as Rowett and his side sent a message to those teams also chasing a play-off spot.

Next up for the Lions is a clash with Derby County at The Den with an appealing run-in facing them in their final nine matches of the season.

They will come up against Barnsley and Charlton, who both currently sit in the relegation zone, as well as Middlesbrough and Hull City, who continue to fight against it.

The verdict

Millwall were exceptional against Forest and it has to go down as one of their finest performances since they returned to the top-flight under Neil Harris.

There is probably not a team in the Championship right now who clubs will want to face less. They seem to be so adaptable, moving swiftly from direct long balls to slick passing in an instant.

With their run-in, it is hard not to fancy them to nick a place.