EFL pundit explains why ex-Preston North End star could an ideal signing for Liverpool

Keith Andrews has hailed Liverpool’s decision to sign Ben Davies, saying it’s a deal that ‘makes perfect sense’.

The Preston North End star was hot property during the January transfer window with the likes of Celtic and Bournemouth linked with a move for the central defender.

However an eleventh-hour move from the Premier League champions saw the 25-year-old complete a dream move to one of the biggest clubs in world football.

The move has divided opinion in the football world with many casting doubt of Davies’ long-term future at Anfield, but according to Andrews, the defender has earned the opportunity to test himself at the highest level.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL podcast, Andrews said: “From where Liverpool are now I think it makes absolute sense.

“I maybe liken it to someone like Odian Ighalo for Man United last January in that it’s a stop-gap to a point, but in that you’ve got an opportunity as a player to stake a claim.

“This is the chance of a lifetime for Ben Davies.

“There’s a genuine snobbery in football in that the big clubs don’t look down that far.

“Traditionally Ben Davies would have to go to a lower Premier League team and prove himself in that environment – similar to a James Tarkowski who has gone to Burnley, established himself and could have easily gone on to bigger and better in the last 18 months.

“I’m delighted for Davies because he’s earned this after joining Preston at age 10 or 11. He’s had countless loan moves so he’s willing to do the hard yards in football so I’m genuinely delighted for him.

“In terms of football ability he’s a very good football.

“Liverpool have a lot of possession so that won’t faze him but defensively he’ll be coming up against far more talented players on a weekly basis so it’s going to be a test for him but I hope he does well.”

The Verdict

Ben Davies faces a big challenge.

Competition for places at Anfield will be huge once their defensive woes have been eased but it’s a challenge that the former Preston man must relish.

This is his opportunity to establish himself as a Premier League player and if he does that then he’ll have a very bright career at the highest level.