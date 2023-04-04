Pundit Adrian Clarke believes Michael Carrick's calmness is a big reason why his side have been able to respond to losses, making this claim on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

The Teesside outfit have been reasonably consistent throughout their time under the former Manchester United midfielder - managing to limit their defeats and providing Sheffield United with a challenge for second place because of that.

Finding Boro at the bottom end of the Championship on his arrival at the Riverside, the young manager has done a remarkable job and has turned heads with the 41-year-old being linked with numerous jobs in recent months.

What's Middlesbrough's record under Michael Carrick like?

Every time Boro have lost, they have managed to win their next game.

After losing his first game in charge of the club, they managed to secure an impressive 3-1 away victory at Hull City and then won 4-1 against Wigan Athletic following a late defeat against Burnley.

They also hit back following disappointing but understandable away defeats against Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion - and managed to get themselves back on track with an emphatic 4-0 victory at home to Preston North End following a disappointing performance against Stoke City last month.

The Huddersfield Town setback

They now need to respond to their latest defeat, with Huddersfield's 4-2 win allowing Sheffield United to extend their lead over Boro.

That has dealt the latter a massive blow in their quest to secure a top-two spot, with the Blades now six points ahead of them and Paul Heckingbottom's side also having a game in hand.

Adrian Clarke's confidence ahead of Burnley clash

Boro face league leaders Burnley this Friday and although this isn't exactly ideal for the former in their quest to bounce back quickly, pundit Clarke believes Carrick's calmness could be vital for them.

He said [6:21]: "I think in Michael Carrick, Middlesbrough have got one of the calmest managers across the EFL.

"I don’t think he’s going to get flustered or fazed by too much during his managerial career.

"He doesn’t give me that impression, so that’s probably one reason why Middlesbrough keep bouncing back from the odd setback with a win because he’s not the type to overreact."

How important will Michael Carrick's calmness be for Middlesbrough in the future?

Although many clubs are hiring head coaches instead of managers nowadays, man management remains as important as ever and Carrick's composure can only help the players to relax.

That could pay dividends for them during the very late stages of the campaign because they are likely to be in the play-offs now and will need to be as composed as they possibly can if they want to come out on top.

The form book and league positions go out of the window, so even if they do manage to retain their consistency and finish in third place ahead of Luton Town, that may not mean too much going into the play-offs.

They will have the opportunity to play the semi-final second leg at home - but the expectations of them will only rise with that so having a calm figure at the helm should pay dividends for Boro.

They have the quality and depth in their squad to overcome anyone - but whether they can handle the pressure and continue to stick to their principles even when things get tough could decide whether they are promoted or not.