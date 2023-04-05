EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has eased fears about Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic leaving the club this summer amid links to Aston Villa and Newcastle United among other clubs.

Palmer believes the loyalty the defender showed in January indicates he will stick with the Blades if they're promoted.

Who is interested in Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic?

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that the Blades could lose the defender this summer amid Premier League interest.

Villa, Leicester City, Newcastle, and Wolves are all understood to be keen on the 24-year-old, who only joined the South Yorkshire club this summer and is under contract until 2026.

What has Carlton Palmer had to say about Anel Ahmedhodzic?

"Anel is a fantastic player," Palmer told FLW exclusively. "I've watched him several times this season.

"He's been very consistent for Sheffield United at the back but he's under contract until 2026 so they're in a strong position.

"It's interesting that Anel, amongst other players at Sheffield United, could have pushed for a move in the January transfer window but those players decided to stay and I fully expect Sheffield United to go on and be promoted now.

"I believe once Sheffield United are promoted, these players will want to stay at the club and Anel will be one of those players that remains there. He's a very, very good centre-back."

Could Sheffield United lose Anel Ahmedhodzic this summer?

Palmer makes a very good point. There were murmurs about Ahmedhodzic in January but the centre-back kept his head down and remained focussed on the Championship club so his approach this summer could be the same.

FLW sources have indicated that promotion may not be enough to secure his future at Bramall Lane but it could come down to the level of club that comes calling.

The 24-year-old may feel that Leicester, Villa, or Wolves do not offer a significant enough step up but Newcastle, who are on course to qualify for Europe, might be a different prospect entirely.