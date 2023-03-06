EFL pundit drops sobering claim on Stoke City despite Sunderland hammering

Pundit Adrian Clarke has revealed he wouldn’t be getting excited if he was a Stoke City supporter yet because of their inconsistency, speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

These comments come following their exceptional 5-1 away victory at Sunderland – a result that will be particularly pleasing for manager Alex Neil after he received a hostile welcome from his former side’s supporters at the Stadium of Light.

With Josh Laurent getting himself on the scoresheet and Tyrese Campbell and Dwight Gayle grabbing braces, they were formidable going forward and have shown flashes of their talent in the final third this season, also scoring four at home against Reading.

However, these two games have been high moments during a very underwhelming season in Staffordshire, with the club hoping to have been pushing for promotion but finding themselves at the lower end of the division for much of the campaign.

With this in mind, Neil’s time in charge of the Potters can’t be classed as a success just yet even though they are now just four points adrift of the top half of the season.

They have the ability to secure a respectable finish this term – but Clarke isn’t getting too excited yet despite their joy on Wearside.

He said (7:24): “A great day for Stoke, but if I was a Stoke fan, would I be getting excited on the back of this? No.

“Until they start winning three, four or five in a row, then you can’t believe or trust in this Stoke team, can you?”

The Verdict:

Stoke need to use this game to define the rest of their season.

They aren’t going to secure a play-off place now but they certainly have the players at their disposal to finish in a decent position and that should help to give them some momentum going into the summer and the following campaign.

They need this momentum considering how inconsistent they have been this season, with their inability to string results together potentially likely to be costly for Neil in his quest to keep his job for the long term.

The Potters certainly have potential and should be in a much better position than they are in right now – but the fact they have brought so many loanees in this season probably hasn’t helped and won’t help them in the summer either.

They will have huge gaps to fill once their current loanees return to their parent clubs at the end of the season, so they should be looking to tie players down permanently in the summer to give them the best opportunity to build for the long term.

Stoke may not have been the only inconsistent side this season – but they need to focus on themselves.