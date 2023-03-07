EFL pundit drops big relegation claim on Huddersfield Town and Blackpool

George Elek believes Neil Warnock doesn’t have the tools at Huddersfield Town to keep them afloat in the Championship and believes Blackpool will also be relegated, delivering this prediction on the Not The Top 20 Podcast.

The Terriers are currently sitting at the bottom of the table and although they won their first game under the stewardship of Neil Warnock, securing a 2-1 victory against Birmingham City, they have suffered back-to-back 4-0 defeats since then against Burnley and Coventry City.

They also have some extremely tough fixtures between now and the end of the season and with this in mind, many pundits will be tipping them to go down despite the presence of Warnock at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Think you’re a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Huddersfield Town founded? 1878 1888 1898 1908

The Seasiders, meanwhile, picked up a point against the Clarets at the weekend and will be satisfied with their work considering how formidable Vincent Kompany’s men have been for much of the campaign.

However, they have won just one league game under Mick McCarthy and are still one of the favourites to be relegated unless they can turn their form around quickly.

Elek believes both may find themselves in League One next season with the pair struggling for much of the 2022/23 campaign.

Issuing his prediction, he said (25:21): “If Warnock can pull this [survival] off then fair play because they are abject right now, they are cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship.

“I don’t think he’s got the tools necessary to keep them up. I think we’re probably going to see both Mick McCarthy and Neil Warnock get relegated in the same season.”

The Verdict:

You have to look at Huddersfield’s fixtures and fear the worst for them because they have some very tough games coming up, as mentioned.

In fairness, they could come out on top against Bristol City tonight following their loss at Cardiff City last weekend, with that result potentially giving the Terriers a bit of confidence coming into this match.

Facing West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Millwall before the international break though and returning from the interval to Middlesbrough, Watford and Blackburn Rovers, they will have to perform superbly if they want to give themselves any chance of avoiding the drop.

Blackpool have just been poor under Mick McCarthy at times and will need to show consistency if they want to climb above the likes of Cardiff and/or Rotherham, with Reading’s likely points deduction leaving them vulnerable too.

The Royals’ potential sanction could hand those in the bottom three a lifeline – but there would still be a gap to make up if they want to catch Paul Ince’s side and consign them to a place in the third tier next season.