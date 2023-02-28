EFL pundit discusses possibility of Burnley breaking Reading FC’s Championship record

EFL pundit Ali Maxwell has made the case for Burnley breaking Reading’s long-standing Championship points total and outlined exactly what the Clarets must do to ensure they reach it.

Vincent Kompany’s side have been a class above in the second tier so far this season and it is surely only a matter of time before they will be crowned champions of the division and win promotion to the Premier League.

That may not be the only thing in their sights, though, with Maxwell outlining they would need 2.5 points per game to match Reading’s record.

Can Burnley reach the Championship record points total set by Reading in 2005–06? 🤔 🎙️ @AliMaxwell_ believes it would be a "very, very tough test", but makes a case for it. What do you think? Can they? 📲 Full pod below! ⤵️ | #TwitterClarets 🍷 — Not The Top 20 Pod (@NTT20Pod) February 28, 2023

“We haven’t mentioned Reading’s 106 points Championship points total record until now, and we’ll use Warnock’s words to justify bringing it up.” Maxwell said on the latest episode of the Not The Top 20 podcast.

“I haven’t been interested in talking about it yet because you know, I think these things don’t need to be talked about really until there’s probably eight games to go.

“But let’s just mark the fact that for Burnley to match Reading’s 106 point record, they will need 30 points from 12 games. “Now, that is 2.5 points per game, which is, I mean, an insane rate.

“But, I will just note that in their last 12 games, they’ve picked up 32 points, are scoring more than twice a game on average, and conceding less than half a goal a game on average.

“So, if they just do what they’ve done in the last 12 games, they will beat the record but that’ll be a very, very tough test.”

At this stage, Burnley currently sit top of the division on 76 points having played 34 league matches.

The Verdict

Ali Maxwell has made the case brilliantly for Burnley here.

Not only has he revealed the form they have to produce in their remaining 12 matches, he has outlined the form over their last 12, too.

It essentially shows that if they can keep up their current form, they will indeed go on to match or break Reading FC’s record.

The big question is – once promotion and the title is confirmed, will the Clarets have that added motivation to keep standards high and chase that points tally?

Only time will tell, but what a remarkable achievement it would be.