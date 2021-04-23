EFL pundit delivers Watford title message amid prediction for Millwall clash

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Watford are still in with a chance of claiming the Championship title and backs them to clinch promotion by taking all three points against Millwall.

The Hornets head into the game knowing that a win here would see them automatically promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with two games to spare. That would be a remarkable achievement for Watford considering where they were when Xisco Munoz, an unfancied appointment at the time, took over the club.

Watford know that they need just three more points to be assured of promotion, assuming that Brentford can even win all their remaining four matches. They secured another impressive win at Norwich City in mid-week to keep themselves in with a chance of catching the Canaries and claiming the title. They are though still five points off them, so that would be a tall order at this stage.

Millwall have got little left to play for, something that has perhaps been reflected within their recent 4-1 and 3-0 defeats at home to Bournemouth and Swansea City. The Lions did hold Brentford to a goalless draw in between those and they would need a performance more like that one to have a chance here against the Hornets.

Gary Rowett will be expecting his side to show a response to their defeat against Bournemouth and will not be wanting his players to rest now and coast to the end of the campaign. There is a chance they could finish inside the top 10 which would represent a good season for them.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that he thinks Watford could still catch Norwich and win the league title. While he also feels they will seal promotion here with a 2-0 success against Millwall.

He wrote: “What Xisco Munoz has done with Watford has been fantastic, and their surge under him was brilliant capped by that win at Norwich in midweek, meaning they have done the double over the Championship leaders.

“There is still an outside chance of the title, too. But first they need the points to get them over the line and back to the Premier League. I think they’ll get them at Vicarage Road on Saturday.”

The verdict

You have to agree with Prutton here that Watford have managed to perform an excellent job over the last few months under Munoz to put themselves in this sort of position with three games remaining. It is difficult to see them failing to get promoted from this stage and Millwall represents a chance for them to get the job done with two games to spare.

The Hornets have arguably been the division’s outstanding team in the second half of the campaign, which is testament to the job Munoz had done since taking over. What was a controversial appointment at the time now seems to have been something of a masterstroke.

Millwall will need to show a reaction to their defeat against Bournemouth, so that should mean this is not an easy win for the Hornets. However, they should have too much quality and momentum for the Lions to contain. A win here and who knows, if Norwich falters then the title could really be within their reach as well.