EFL pundit delivers verdict on West Brom supporter expectations following latest setback

EFL pundit and former striker Clinton Morrison believes that West Bromwich Albion fans have every right to be frustrated with recent performances after they stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough this weekend.

The Baggies are still unbeaten at The Hawthorns in the Championship this season but after a narrow one goal victory over strugglers Hull City in midweek, getting just a point from Boro’s visit will have been seen as a major step back.

It’s the away form of Valerien Ismael’s team that has been most disappointing after losing their last three on the bounce, but their performances at home haven’t been the most convincing either.

There’s some frustrated figures amongst the Albion fanbase right now as the direct style that the Frenchman has implemented isn’t getting consistent results as they now lag six points behind Fulham who sit in second and eight points inferior to table-toppers Bournemouth.

Even though Albion are still in a good position in the play-off spots, Morrison thinks that the fans have a right to be aggrieved at some of the recent results that have happened, especially when it’s not a pretty style of football.

“I understand (the fans). It’s not the attractive football fans wants to see,” Morrison said on EFL on Quest.

“You know what you’ll get from Ismael. There will be a lot of set pieces and long throws.

“It was a good finish from Diangana. He’s an outstanding player.

“They have got talented players so you can understand why the West Brom fans are unhappy, but if they get promoted at the end of this season they won’t care how they play.”

The Verdict

It was never likely that Ismael was going to change his style upon arrival at West Brom and that’s exactly what has transpired.

But as it turns out it may be better having a bit more of a plan B with the players he has at his disposal, who are more technically gifted than the majority he had at Barnsley.

A direct style doesn’t really suit the likes of the aforementioned Diangana, as well as Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant so it may be time to make a bit of an alteration tactically as it could bring out a better run of results than what is currently happening right now.