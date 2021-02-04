EFL pundit delivers verdict on Middlesbrough’s loan move for Everton ace that fans will surely love

Keith Andrews has hailed Middlesbrough’s move for Yannick Bolasie, saying that he’s ‘the player that the club need’.

The Teessiders completed a move for the Everton man that will see the player stay with the club on loan until the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old was thrust straight into the starting line-up for the club’s 0-0 draw with Norwich City last weekend where he played as a lone striker before being taken off after an hour due to lack of match action.

But according to Andrews, the player should be used in his natural position on the left flank if Middlesbrough are to see his ‘magic’.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Andrews said: “If he gets fit then Yannick Bolasie is the player that Middlesbrough need.

“They need that spark, that magic – Marcus Tavernier has been a big loss and they’ve got attacking options but I don’t see Bolasie in that striker’s position.

“I think he’ll take that role on the left wing and Neil Warnock has a skill for getting the best out of players who have maybe lost their way a little bit.”

Assombalonga? Saville? – Can you name which Middlesbrough player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the season against Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup? Britt Assombalonga Ashley Fletcher George Saville Marvin Johnson

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Yannick Bolasie could be the missing piece of the jigsaw for Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders have been missing that bit of quality in attacking areas and the 31-year-old will go a long way to easing those over the coming months.

Providing he can prove his fitness, the Everton man could be pivotal in helping the club to secure promotion.