EFL pundit delivers Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of QPR clash

Sheffield Wednesday face another tricky test as they travel to take on Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

The Owls are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship and have plenty of work to do if they’re to finish the campaign with their heads above water.

However their 5-0 win against Cardiff City last week will have done Darren Moore’s side the world of good in term of reigniting their confidence.

As for QPR there’s not a huge amount to play for.

The Hoops are sitting safely in the top half of the table, but with the play-offs out of reach it seems that Mark Warburton is looking ahead to next term.

While QPR have home advantage David Prutton is expecting a tight game and has predicted a 1-1 draw as the final outcome.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Prutton said: “These are two teams that just sum up how tough it is to predict the Championship. QPR had been great recently but were so poor against Nottingham Forest on Friday, and then there was Sheffield Wednesday’s ridiculous win against Cardiff.

“Every game is a must-win for Wednesday now if they want to stay up, but QPR will be playing with the freedom of a mid-table side. With that in mind, I’ll go for a draw.”

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever score a goal at Hillsborough?

1 of 18 Gary Madine Yes No

The verdict

This is a very big game for Sheffield Wednesday.

The time has come for the Owls to consistently put some points on the board – but even then it could too late.

Three points is a must for Darren Moore’s side but QPR are unlikely to roll over for this one.