EFL pundit delivers score verdict for West Brom’s clash with Stoke City

Before going into their midweek clash with automatic promotion hopefuls AFC Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion’s play-off chances looked dead and buried for good following a dismal Midlands derby defeat against Birmingham City last weekend.

They showed their more positive side though against the Cherries, defeating Scott Parker’s side 2-0 thanks to goals from Alex Mowatt and Andy Carroll to reignite the Baggies’ top six chances – however slim they may be.

It was the second top side in a number of weeks that have arrived at The Hawthorns and left with nothing, with Fulham suffering the same fate before the international break.

West Brom’s sights are now lowered as Stoke City prepare to visit on Saturday afternoon, with the Potters’ campaign all-but over as they sit in 15th position in the Championship – they won’t be going down or up this season.

With Albion having more to play for still this season, they are fancied by EFL pundit David Prutton to come out on top against Michael O’Neill’s side this weekend as he’s gone with Steve Bruce’s outfit to win 2-1 in his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

The Verdict

West Brom have shown the two different sides to their game in the same week – they were abject against Birmingham, not mustering a shot on target, but then they restricted a top team in Bournemouth to zero shots on target.

Having kept most of the squad that were in the Premier League in the first place, West Brom should really be getting the better of most teams in the Championship so this season has been disappointing.

There will be no pressure on now though with it being a tough ask to make the play-offs, but there’s no pressure on Stoke either as their season is all-but done.

There could be goals in this one and it’s hard to really pick who will come out on top, but being the home side the Baggies will probably have the edge.