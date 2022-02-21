EFL pundit delivers score verdict for Reading FC v Birmingham City

It has been all change at the Select Car Leasing Stadium over the weekend and there will be a new man in the dugout when Birmingham City visit on Tuesday night to face Reading.

After going 11 matches in the league without a victory, the Royals finally got back to winning ways on Saturday when taking all three points on the road with a 3-2 victory over Preston North End.

Not long after the final whistle though, head coach Veljko Paunovic was relieved of his duties in a decision that was made pre-match, and he’s been replaced by Paul Ince – who hasn’t held a managerial job since 2014 – on an interim basis.

And for his first task, Ince will see his side take on Birmingham City, who came back from 2-1 down to gain a point against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium at the weekend.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton though is predicting misery this time around for the Blues and success for Ince in his first game in management for eight years with a 1-0 win for Reading.

“What a strange week for Reading. Finally some results to give themselves a bit of breathing room, and then the departure of Veljko Paunovic and the, albeit temporary, arrival of Paul Ince,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“I’ll certainly be keeping an eye on how things unfold there in the next couple of weeks!

“Birmingham got a decent point at Stoke at the weekend. Their league position looks worse than it is right now, and they’ll be fine this season with a chance to build for next.

“I just have a feeling that Reading will nick this one.”

The Verdict

Reading certainly showed what they’re capable of on Saturday when putting three goals past Preston North End – with Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite now fully-fit they may have more of a cutting edge now.

The defence still remains a problem and it may have been a case that they were fired up at the weekend as they knew about Paunovic’s imminent departure.

Birmingham, despite their position in the table in 18th, will be no easy task though considering they look very dangerous in the final third after making some January additions.

It could be a closely-contested encounter in Berkshire and Reading need more wins very quickly if they are to pull away from the likes of Derby and Peterborough who are currently in the bottom three.