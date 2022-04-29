EFL pundit delivers score verdict for Coventry’s clash with Huddersfield

After putting up a spirited battle for much of the season, Coventry City are going to be spending the 2022-23 season in the Championship once again after falling short of the play-off places.

The Sky Blues are six points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United with two games to go, but there are four other teams above them and it would take the Blades losing both games and then the rest of their challengers gaining minimal points, as well as Cov themselves winning both of their remaining fixtures.

It is too much of a tall order at this point but Mark Robins’ side have progressed from last season’s final standing of 16th in the second tier and look destined to be top six contenders this time next year.

They can bow out of the current campaign on a high though and their final home match this season at the Coventry Building Society Arena comes against Huddersfield Town, who have already secured their place in the play-offs.

The Terriers could still sneak into second position and an automatic promotion spot but it looks more likely to be a two-legged affair for Carlos Corberan and then a trip to Wembley for the Yorkshire side to return to the Premier League.

Huddersfield have two more league matches though before anything else happens and EFL pundit David Prutton believes that they will be victorious on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 success.

“Coventry’s play-off hopes are all-but over,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“But it has still been a fantastic season in the Championship for them, considering the budget they have to work with.

“Huddersfield have booked their play-off spot and need to keep fighting for that second spot until it’s mathematically impossible.

“They still have that little bit more to play for here, which could see them edge it.”

The Verdict

Even though it’s not mathematically done for Coventry yet, it would take a remarkable set of circumstances for them to make the top six.

They are better off just not focusing on anything other than putting on a show for their fans in the final home match of the season, and when players like Callum O’Hare are on show then it should be entertaining.

There’s more pressure on Huddersfield though considering they can still make it into second position and they may just end up feeling it against a side with nothing to play for essentially.

Huddersfield have been typically hard to beat in recent months though so Coventry may still have their work cut out.