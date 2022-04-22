EFL pundit delivers score prediction for Sheffield United’s clash with Cardiff City

With just three games left of their regular Championship season, Sheffield United will be hoping to get back to winning ways when Cardiff City make the long trip to Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon.

After going on a sensational run between the end of November and late February where just one league game was lost, the Blades have become somewhat inconsistent, winning just three of their last 11 matches.

Injuries have played a large part in that, with Paul Heckingbottom ruing the absences of players such as Jayden Bogle and more recently Billy Sharp – although the veteran striker will return for the visit of the Bluebirds.

United will be coming up against a side who have nothing to play for in City, who secured their Championship status a number of weeks ago and the view is very much on to next season now for Steve Morison.

He will be looking for his team to pick up a decent result though on the road, however in the eyes of EFL pundit David Prutton they will get absolutely nothing though, as on his Sky Sports predictions podcast he has gone with a 2-1 victory for the Blades – a result which would enhance their play-off credentials.

The Verdict

You cannot really accuse the Blades of having any jitters when it comes to the promotion race as a lot of this squad have gone up before from the Championship.

But consistency has been a real issue as of late and it’s clear that injuries have been a real hindrance to Paul Heckingbottom.

With Billy Sharp back for this weekend’s match though, things are starting to look better and he could be the difference between one point and three.

There’s always the fear though that a team with nothing to play for is one to be feared as there’s no pressure on them, so it’s plausible to think that Cardiff can make the trip to Bramall Lane and come away with all three points.