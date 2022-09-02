EFL pundit delivers score prediction for Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City

After a poor run of form leading up to their trip to Bloomfield Road, Blackburn Rovers were able to get back to winning ways during the week with a 1-0 victory away at Blackpool.

This weekend, Rovers face Bristol City as they look to continue their victorious ways and go on a run of good results

The Robins sit just two places below Rovers in seventh place but come into this game unbeaten in five games in the Championship, meaning Nigel Pearson’s side will be coming into this game with confidence and looking to carry on their non-losing streak.

Both sides were at risk of losing big players in the transfer window with plenty of bids coming in for Ben Brereton-Diaz at Ewood Park whilst Antoine Semenyo has had interest surrounding him this summer too.

However, with the window now closed, both teams held on to their forwards which will no doubt be a boost for both Rovers and the Robins.

That being said, David Prutton feels Blackburn could feel the boost slightly more, backing them for a 1-0 win as he wrote in his Sky Sports column: “That was a big win for Blackburn in midweek to arrest the mini slump they had suffered.

“They have also managed to hold on to Ben Brereton-Diaz for the time being which is a massive boost for them.

“Bristol City have been ticking along nicely in the last couple of weeks and sit on the cusp of the play-off places.

“They are unbeaten in five, but the home side will be in buoyant mood and they could just get edged here.”

The Verdict:

Both clubs will probably feel quite good going into this game. Blackburn picked up a massive win midweek whilst the Robins are on a great run of unbeaten form and both sides have retained important players too.

Therefore, this is likely to be a tight game and even if one team does come away the winner, it would be a surprise to see it a completely dominant performance and rather more likely a well matched tie.

That being said, the Rovers fans will be overjoyed that Brereton-Diaz remains their player and the atmosphere at Ewood Park could work in their favour so it’s not an unreasonable prediction from Prutton.