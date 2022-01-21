EFL pundit delivers score prediction as Middlesbrough prepare for Blackburn Rovers visit

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to immediately return to winning ways when Middlesbrough visit Ewood Park on Monday evening.

Rovers, who were beaten 2-0 by Hull City on Wednesday evening, had been on a 10-game unbeaten run prior to their disappointment at the MKM Stadium.

Winning eight of those 10 games, Tony Mowbray’s side took themselves from the edge of the play-offs into automatic promotion contention.

However, Blackburn will be dealt with an extremely difficult test on Monday, with Middlesbrough picking up 19 points from their last seven.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Middlesbrough players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Britt Assombalonga? Yes No

Chris Wilder has seen immediate success since he arrived in November, helping his side into sixth place.

With both sides viewing automatic promotion as a genuine possibility, a lot rides on this clash.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Middlesbrough will continue their impressive run and win this 2-1.

The verdict

Ultimately, this could be a game of very high quality, with both teams showing extraordinary form during the middle stages of this campaign.

However, with both sides so eager to bolster their automatic promotion chances, it could open the doors for a cagey affair to be played out at Ewood Park.

Blackburn have responded excellently to setbacks this season and possess one of the better home records in this division, making this perhaps the toughest test yet of the Wilder era at Middlesbrough.

However, Boro are on cloud nine at the moment and have engaged in strong January business thus far, with Middlesbrough only expected to continue climbing the table.

It would be no surprise to see a draw on Monday evening, whilst a narrow win for either side is also just as likely.